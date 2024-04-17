PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke clarified that the RM190 million contract awarded to HeiTech Padu Bhd for servicing and maintenance of the Road Transport Department’s (RTD) MySikap and mainframe systems, is unrelated to the involvement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s ex-political secretary, in the company.

The mainframe serves as the hardware infrastructure supporting MySikap, a data storage software. MySikap stores information related to vehicles and drivers, facilitating online services such as vehicle registration, driving license issuance and road tax renewal that encompasses around 1,300 types of transactions.

In a press conference today, Loke explained that the contract was awarded to HeiTech Padu in February, before Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador purchased 15.09 per cent of shares in the company in March.

“Meaning the approval was not done yesterday. The approval was given on February 2, 2024. However, as usual, the offer letter will only be issued after several internal processes. However, a decision from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) was made on February 2 and Farhash only bought 15.09 per cent shares in HeiTech Padu on March 16, 2024.

“Meaning the decision on the tender was made even before Farhash bought shares in HeiTech Padu. It has nothing to do with his involvement with this company. The decision was made in early February. So he bought those shares in March, that is individual rights to buy the shares. But what the prime minister wants to stress is that after Farhash became a shareholder in HeiTech Padu, to date, there are no government contracts that were offered to HeiTech Padu,” Loke said.

He stated that Anwar and the Cabinet view the “taunts” towards the government on this issue seriously.

“If any party is not satisfied with this explanation, the prime minister welcomes them to lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) so that an in-depth investigation can be done,” Loke added.

MORE TO COME