KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he will address the controversial transaction surrounding his former political secretary soon.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said he is waiting for details from the treasury before making any statements.

“I will check with the treasury for details before making a statement,” he told reporters after breaking fast at Masjid Ashabus Solihin, Taman Rakan, here.

On March 14, it was reported that businessman Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has emerged as a substantial shareholder of HeiTech Padu Bhd after acquiring an indirect interest of 15.9 per cent or 16.1 million shares in the technology services provider via a company named Rosetta Partners.

On the same day, HeiTech Padu announced it had secured a contract extension worth RM13.11 million for the provision of maintenance services to the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs).

HeiTech Padu said the 12-month contract extension runs from February 18, 2024 to February 17, 2025.

Last Thursday, former Umno supreme council member Isham Jalil lodged a police report regarding Farhash’s purchase, which is worth approximately RM40 million.

Isham urged the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police to investigate the matter as he is concerned if there are elements of violation of the law in the above transaction.

Isham said the transaction may involve insider trading, as Farhash has close relations with Anwar and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

On March 19, Farhash clarified that the shares he holds in HeiTech Padu Bhd through Rosetta Partners Sdn Bhd are jointly owned with Sultan Muhammad V.

Farhash is or had been a director and/or shareholder in at least 10 private companies including Swag Technologies Sdn Bhd, Salvador & Sons Sdn Bhd and Pacific Samudera Sdn Bhd.

He presently sits on the board of advisory of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia, a non-government organisation that thrives on the frontier of gathering, creating and developing sustainable companies with strong entrepreneurship traits.

He is also a group executive chairman of Apex Equity Holdings Bhd and a director of Berjaya Construction Bhd.