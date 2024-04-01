PASIR GUDANG, April 1 — Johor PKR backbencher Hassan Abdul Karim cautioned that voters will punish the unity government in the next general election if Pakatan Harapan (PH) linked politicians or corporate figures suspected of corruption are not brought to the book.

The Pasir Gudang MP said this includes an investigation into businessman and former political aide to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, for his role as a significant shareholder in a government contractor.

Hassan believes that the government and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will act to initiate investigations into Farhash if there is evidence of wrongdoing.

“In addition, the prime minister gave his assurance that the government will investigate Farhash to determine whether the accusations have any basis.

“If there is evidence of wrongdoing, I believe the MACC will conduct a detailed investigation or a forensic investigation like they did on several prominent businessmen and politicians.

“However, if the Madani government fails to take any action, it will be the people who will judge. They will inflict a penalty on PH and Anwar come the 16th general election (GE16),” he told reporters after presenting donations to the needy at Surau An-Nur in Taman Megah Ria here, last night.

Hassan, who is a member of the government’s Special Committee on Corruption, was commenting Farhash’s substantial shareholding in technology services provider HeiTech Padu Bhd that came to light recently.

The outspoken lawyer-activist said he is confident that the Anwar-led government is committed to fighting corruption and will not practise favouritism or selective persecution.

He said with PH being the backbone of the unity government, its focus in rooting out corruption can be seen with several recent high-profile cases as a result of disclosures and investigations.

“Among them are a former prime minister’s children, a former prime minister, a former finance minister and Opposition party leaders. This is proof of the determination of the unity government and PH to fight corruption,” he said.

On Wednesday, Anwar said he will address the controversial transaction surrounding Farhash, who was his political secretary.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, reportedly said he is waiting for details from the Treasury before issuing any statements.

On March 14, it was reported that Farhash has emerged as a substantial shareholder of HeiTech Padu Bhd after acquiring an indirect interest of 15.9 per cent or 16.1 million shares via a company named Rosetta Partners.

On the same day, HeiTech Padu announced it had secured a contract extension worth RM13.11 million for the provision of maintenance services to the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs).

HeiTech Padu said the 12-month contract extension runs from February 18, 2024 to February 17, 2025.

On March 21, former Umno supreme council member Isham Jalil lodged a police report regarding Farhash’s purchase, which is worth approximately RM40 million.

The sacked Umno leader urged the MACC and police to investigate the matter to see if any laws were violated.

On March 19, Farhash clarified that the shares held in HeiTech Padu Bhd through Rosetta Partners Sdn Bhd are jointly owned with Sultan Muhammad V.

The former Perak PKR chief is or had been a director and/or shareholder in at least 10 private companies including Swag Technologies Sdn Bhd, Salvador & Sons Sdn Bhd and Pacific Samudera Sdn Bhd.

In January last year, Farhash made headlines after he took over as chairman of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd. He succeeded Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s son Robin, who stepped down to pursue other interests