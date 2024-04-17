KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 ― E-government services providers MyEG Services Bhd and HeiTech Padu Bhd’s shares on Bursa Malaysia rose in the early trade today following their partnership to collaborate on information technology (IT) projects in Malaysia.

As of 10.36am, MyEG added one sen to 78 sen with 12.8 million shares changing hands while HeiTech Padu gained three sen to RM2.42 with 1.48 million shares transacted.

In separate filings with Bursa Malaysia on Tuesday, the companies said they have entered into a teaming agreement aimed at outlining their roles and responsibilities, focusing on marketing activities, sharing know-how, and system integration for identified projects to potential customers.

Advertisement

The agreement is valid for one year from the date of the agreement (April 15, 2024) unless and until superseded by a subsequent agreement entered into by the parties, whichever is earlier.

HeiTech is a group carrying out a gamut of IT products and services, while MYEG engages in the development and implementation of electronic government services projects and the provision of other related services. ― Bernama

Advertisement