SHAH ALAM, April 17 — A man died after falling into a cement mixing tank and getting caught in the cement mixer blades at a factory making cement blocks in Section 35, here, this morning.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police received information about the incident at 11.44am from the public who reported finding a man’s body floating in the tank.

He said an examination of the victim’s body found his right hand from the elbow and his head severed.

“Examination by the Selangor forensic team also found no signs of struggle or other injuries on the body that could cause the death of the deceased.

“The victim is believed to have fallen into the cement mixing tank on his own and got caught in the mixer blade,” he said in a statement here.

Mohd Iqbal said the man was identified by relatives through tattoo on his left arm.

He said the man’s body was sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for a post-mortem and that the case was classified as sudden death.

Anyone with information related to the case is requested to contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Shahrul Bakhri at 012-3630512 to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the body of the man, aged around 50, was successfully extracted by his team from the 10-foot tank at 4pm. — Bernama