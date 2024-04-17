KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 ― Police arrested a man on suspicion of murdering his six-month-old son who was found unconscious in an apartment unit in Beranang, Selangor, on Monday.

Kajang district deputy police chief Supt Mohamad Nasir Drahman said that the 25-year-old local man was arrested at the Kajang Hospital Forensic compound at 11.30pm on the day of the incident.

“The suspect lodged a police report on Monday (April 15) at 8.52am informing that the baby was found unconscious in a unit in Baiduri Apartment, Bandar Tasik Kesuma, Beranang.

“The initial examination found that there were no injuries on the victim's body, but the results of the post-mortem confirmed that there were injuries on the victim's head which were not caused by an accident,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect tested positive for syabu and he was remanded for seven days until April 22 for further investigation.

Mohamad Nasir said the case was classified as a murder case and investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He also urged those with information about the incident to contact a nearby police station or the investigating officer ASP S. Vekram on 019-473 7108 to help with the investigation. ― Bernama