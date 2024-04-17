KOTA KINABALU, April 17 — Sabah will implement the dual language programme (DLP) in schools on a preliminary basis while a proper system is worked out, said state Education Department director Datuk Raisin Saidin.

He said the department had agreed in theory to the programme but there were considerations, such as the teachers’ English proficiency and preparedness of the school, before full implementation can take place in the state.

“We strongly encourage every school in all districts in Sabah to implement the DLP. Basically, the selection of schools to implement the DLP begins with the school itself requesting from the Education Department,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a function here today.

Raisin said that to fully and successfully implement the DLP in Sabah, various aspects need to be considered, including the acceptance and readiness of the students themselves.

“We need to ensure that the programme is successfully implemented within six years without interruption, and we need teachers proficient in English... this is something I see as requiring attention,” he added.

He said the Sabah government was keen to see the DLP to be introduced in state schools, and as such, the state Education Department will take the appropriate measures to ensure it positively impacts education in the state.

