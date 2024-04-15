KUCHING, April 15 — An integrated management office (IMO) will be established to streamline and enhance water supply management in Sarawak, said state Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

According to him, the initiative is an effort to have three key water supply operators in Sarawak namely Kuching Water Board (KWB), Sibu Water Board (SWB), and LAKU Management Sdn Bhd be consolidated under the ministry.

“We will combine all these water supply operators under one entity for the consolidation process which will start this year,” he told the reporters when met at his Hari Raya open house here yesterday.

The Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) will also be included in the integration process at a later stage after the establishment of the IMO, he said.

Besides overseeing the consolidation process of the water supply operators, he said IMO’s objectives are also to optimise water distribution and address challenges such as aging infrastructure and non-revenue water (NRW).

Julaihi further highlighted the urgency of upgrading and replacing old pipe trunks, emphasising the need to replace approximately 2,740 km of aging pipes throughout Sarawak.

“To address this issue, the state government has allocated funds totaling RM1.083 billion over a five-year period, with RM274 million approved for the first year alone.

“This funding will support initiatives aimed at increasing water treatment plant capacity and upgrading distribution infrastructure.

“When the capacity of water treatment plants is increased, the piping system also needs to be upgraded,” he said, adding that some of the distribution pipes have reached a life span of over 40 years and therefore, ought to be upgraded so as to avoid leaking pipes.

The minister said although he was aware of the challenges involved in locating and replacing the water pipes buried underground, he believed that good utilisation and application of innovative technologies would help in the tasks.

He also emphasised the need to reduce NRW rates from the current 43 per cent to at least 25 per cent through proactive measures such as pipe replacement and system upgrades.

The Hari Raya open house was also attended by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister I for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang, Julaihi’s ministry permanent secretary Jafri Lias and other officials. — The Borneo Post