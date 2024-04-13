KOTA KINABALU, April 13 — The Limbahau Emergency Water Supply (EWSS) plant in Papar has temporarily closed operations since the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

“I was informed that this is due to another saline intrusion at the plant on Thursday, while reserves are depleting from the interiors.

“Hence, we have to temporarily cease the plant’s operations to prevent the saltwater from being processed as treated water,” he told reporters at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and wife Datuk Juliah Salag at Dewan Sri Sulaman in Tuaran on Saturday.

As for the other water treatment plant in Papar owned by Jetama, Shahelmey said it continues operating but with a production of nine million litres per day (mld) instead of the standard 13 mld, so there will be a 14 mld deficiency in Papar for the time being.

“So we are hoping that the district receives more rainfall, especially in water catchment areas to allow the river water to be able to be treated normally again. As a temporary measure, we have started to send water to affected areas using water lorries,” he said.

State Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who also attended the open house, said the drought season currently faced by the state has affected paddy farmers.

Jeffrey said the paddy fields here have not been receiving sufficient water, which will affect this year’s yield, and his side is collecting as much water as possible for the paddy fields to ensure that the watering channels can be full again. — The Borneo Post