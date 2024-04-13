KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Traffic flow is reported to be slow on major highways as of 1 pm today as more people head back to the capital on the fourth day of Aidilfitri.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), spokesman said, traffic is building up on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) towards Kuala Lumpur from Karak to the Bentong Toll and Bukit Tinggi to Genting Sempah until Gombak.

He stated that on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) South route (E2), traffic flow is slow northbound from Senai to the Simpang Renggam Layby, from Machap to Yong Peng, from Bukit Gambir to Tangkak, and from Jasin to Ayer Keroh.

“Traffic flow is also slow from the Ayer Keroh R&R to Simpang Ampat, from Pedas Linggi to Seremban, and southbound from Yong Peng to Ayer Hitam,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, PLUS Traffic’s official X account announced that several Smartlane routes have been activated to ensure smooth travel for highway users towards the end of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.

These include Smartlane routes from KM107.1 to KM112.0 heading South between Sungai Petani and Bertam, from KM155.5 to KM157.2 heading South from Bandar Cassia to the Sungai Bakap Layby, and from KM260.0 to KM263.1 heading North between Port Dickson and Seremban. — Bernama

