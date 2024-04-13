KUCHING, April 13 — The First Infantry Division had successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle out RM78,840 worth of rattan to Indonesia near Lubok Antu around 2.30am this morning.

The Eastern Field Command Headquarters in a statement today said six local men aged between 25 and 78 years old were also detained during the operation, while they were heading to the border in a lorry and a four-wheel drive vehicle.

“The six male suspects were stopped for suspicious behaviour some 800 metres from the border in a location known to the locals as Pondok John,” said the statement.

Checks on the lorry found dried rattan weighing at 5,840kg.

Also seized was the lorry, estimated to cost at around RM150,000, and the four-wheel drive vehicle worth RM55,000.

A police report was then lodged at the Lubok Antu police station while the seized items were handed over to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for further action.

The statement also assured that the Malaysian Armed Forces will remain committed to strengthen the nation’s borders to tackle cross-border crimes. — The Borneo Post