KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 ― The government will look into speeding up the necessary facilities in the third class ward of Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad would look into the matter and bring it to the attention of the Cabinet.

“We have seen for ourselves how the third class ward is a bit hot and crowded, and the minister (Dzulkefly) will bring it to the attention of the Cabinet of Ministers so that we can expedite what is necessary.

“Of course, the minister (Dzulkefly) and the director (HKL) also listen to the other urgent problems that the ministry and the government focus on to ensure that the infrastructure facilities are good,” he said when met by reporters after visiting patients who were receiving treatment in HKL third class medical ward, here today.

Advertisement

Also present were his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Dzulkefly and HKL director Datin Paduka Dr Rohana Johan.

Anwar said he has been calling for a comprehensive study to be done, including the method of procurement of medicines so that they follow cost-effective methods.

“Whether the medicines are fully used, there should be no wastage and the priority is that we need to focus on HKL because the quantity involved.

Advertisement

“...but we also have to focus on the clinic in Kapit, the clinic in Manek Urai for example, so this is seen as a whole by the ministry and when we make a decision, we know the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health get the largest allocation in our country,” he said.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister also congratulated HKL for the performance of the hospital which has received world-class recognition, and hopes that it will be an encouragement for all parties to enhance their efforts, charity and service. ― Bernama