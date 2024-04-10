KUCHING, April 10 ― Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg performed Aidilfitri prayers at the Masjid Jamek this morning.

They were among more than 5,000 Muslims attending the Aidilfitri prayers led by the Grand Imam of Sarawak, Datuk Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

Also present were the Speaker of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; and other distinguished guests.

Following the Aidilfitri prayers, Wan Junaidi then went on to host the 2024 Hari Raya Open House at the Astana Negeri Sarawak from 9am to 4.30pm today.

Meanwhile, Abang Zohari is hosting the premier’s Hari Raya Open House at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from 10.30am to 3pm today, and from 10am to 2pm tomorrow. ― The Borneo Post

