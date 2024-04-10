KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The unity government, through the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) and its agencies, will continue to provide support and assist Malaysians to improve their living standards.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that everyone needed to put in the effort to improve their lives as success would be more meaningful if it was a result of their efforts.

“Those who are blessed by Allah, come share your good fortune with those in need and continue to provide support so that many more can be helped to achieve happiness together.

“Selamat Hari Raya Aidilifitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” the Deputy Prime Minister said in a Facebook post. — Bernama