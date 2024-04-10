KUCHING, April 10 — A coordination meeting between various ministries and Federal agencies to expedite the introduction of legislation related to carbon in Malaysia will be held after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the matter had been discussed in the National Energy Council and that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also agreed to speed up the legislation.

“The meeting later will look at how we can expedite the introduction of laws not only for renewable energy but also for Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS),” said Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

He told reporters this after attending Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said that for now, Sarawak is the first state to have passed legislation related to carbon in the State Legislative Assembly.

“Sarawak is ready in terms of legislation, regulations and system, it’s just that it is not established yet at the Federal level. That is why we are calling for this meeting so that we can coordinate the existing laws in Sarawak as a basis for developing federal legislation.

“If it (legislation) can be expedited, then the CCUS process can progress,” he said. — Bernama