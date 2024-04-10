KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, perform Aidilfitri prayers at the Surau Utama, Istana Negara here today.

Their Majesties’ arrival at 8.23am were accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet ministers.

The prayers were led by Istana Negara religious officer Datuk Munir Md Salleh.

This marks the first time His Majesty performed the Aidilfitri prayer at Istana Negara after taking the oath of office as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31.

Aidilfitri’s sermon titled “Hakikat Kemenangan” delivered by Munir, among others, called on Muslims to take advantage of the blessings of Aidilfitri to enhance relations among members of the community.

In addition, Aidilfitri is also the best opportunity to improve relations among Muslims and do away with the culture of slandering and accusing each other.

“The truth is we are all brothers. Sometimes, (relationships) are broken by trivial things but have a lasting impact. Hence, let’s try to improve the relationship between Muslims or try to be peacemakers for Muslims who are in conflict,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim dan Raja Zarith Sofiah then spent time greeting the congregants and those attending the Aidilfitri gathering with the prime minister, ministers, deputy ministers and foreign dignitaries. — Bernama