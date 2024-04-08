KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Police have identified one of the three men who shot and injured two Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel conducting the Op Khas Pagar Laut in Kunak waters yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police are still trying to identify the other two suspects and could not yet reveal the nationality of the gunmen.

He said one of the injured MMEA personnel had undergone surgery to remove a bullet from his eye and was in stable condition.

“It appears to be a case of robbers at sea preying on those returning from Kunak to Semporna by boat for the festive celebration,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after attending a ceremony for handing over the duties of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

Razarudin said the marine police had been directed to step up patrols following the shooting incident, which happened at 8.40 am.

Yesterday, MMEA Lahad Datu Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Suzanna Razali Chan identified the two injured personnel as Maritime Petty Officer Zainal Abad Komel, 45, who was hit in the right eye, and Maritime Leading Rate Prayrie De Cuella Jimin, 35, who was injured in both hands.

She said they were part of an MMEA team on board the Banggi 48 vessel conducting the operation.

As the team was approaching a blue boat for inspection, three suspects armed with pistols fired four shots at them.

“The suspects fled the scene and the injured personnel were taken to Kunak Hospital,” she said. — Bernama