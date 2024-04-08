KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Traffic flow is expected to increase as road users take advantage of free tolls on all highways starting today.

However, a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said as of 8 this morning, the number of vehicles is still under control and traffic on some major highways is smooth.

“Traffic flow on Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 1 (LPT1) and LPT2 is reported to be smooth so far.

“However, traffic is moving a little slower before entering the Genting Sempah tunnel on the KL-Karak Expressway (KLK),” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Advertisement

The public can get the latest traffic information through toll-free PLUSLine 1-800-88-0000 and X site @plustrafik or LLM line 1-800-88-7752 and X site @llmtrafik. — Bernama

Advertisement