BUTTERWORTH, April 7 — The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 197 summons and notices to motorcyclists for various offences under Op Rempit at the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza and North-South Expressway (PLUS), this morning.

The JPJ said the integrated operation which was carried out by the JPJ Operations Unit together with the Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department and the Jabatan Alam Sekitar (JAS) was aimed at preventing ‘Mat Rempit’ activities, illegal racing and motorcycle speed testing activities which normally takes place in the arly hours of the morning.

“A total of 197 summon notices and technical offences were issued by the JPJ, 34 by JSPT and 18 by JAS. The JPJ also seized 11 motorcycles,” said the department in a statement posted on the Facebook, tonight.

Among the offences identified were riding without licence, road tax, insurance, brakes, failure to display registration plates, insurance, modifying exhaust pipes and not using the motorcycle lane. — Bernama

