KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership will meet tomorrow to finalise its candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election on May 11.

DAP National deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo said during a PH meeting held in Shah Alam earlier today, several names were proposed for consideration, including from the women’s wing.

“We hope that the decision (to finalise candidate) can be made soon, but for now, it’s under discussion, and no decision has been made yet.

“...but as for which party will contest, that has been determined, and it is a PH-Perpaduan candidate from DAP,” the Selangor DAP chairman said today.

Gobind, who is also Digital Minister, was speaking to newsmen at the #IkhlasMYNIC Sinari Ramadan, Raikan Syawal programme in which 48 individuals from 12 asnaf (underprivileged) families were taken shopping for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

On Thursday, the Election Commission (EC) set polling day for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election on May 11, while nominations and early voting day will be on April 27 and May 7 respectively.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat became vacant following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, from DAP, on March 21.

Lee, 58, who had been the Kuala Kubu Baru assemblyman under the Hulu Selangor parliamentary constituency since 2013, had battled cancer for several years.

The Kuala Kubu Baru by-election is the seventh by-election to be held after the 15th general election (GE15) in 2022.

The Electoral Roll for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election comprises a total of 40,226 registered voters consisting of 39,362 regular voters, 625 police personnel, 238 military personnel and spouses, and one absentee voter residing abroad. — Bernama