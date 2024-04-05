KOTA KINABALU, April 5 — Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh will be released once he gives his statement to the police here.

State police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed that police took him in for questioning based on reports made.

“We haven’t got his statement yet. Still in the process.

“He will be released after that,” said Jauteh when contacted by Malay Mail.

Jauteh said police were acting on reports lodged with the authorities in relation to Dr Akmal’s social media content but offered no further comment as investigations are still ongoing.

Earlier, Dr Akmal said he would not back down from his stance even as he claimed to be held by police in Sabah.

He posted a video of himself being whisked away by police in an SUV upon arrival at Kota Kinabalu International Airport this morning.

He is believed to be here for a breaking fast event in the district of Beaufort later today.

He is also due to have his statement recorded at Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters tomorrow.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that two police reports were lodged against Dr Akmal for his speech on the controversial “Allah” socks found at a KK Super Mart outlet last month.

He said the case has been classified under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of network facilities.