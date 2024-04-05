GEORGE TOWN, April 5 — The government will not tolerate those who challenge the country’s laws and institutions, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said it must be known that the government will not hesitate to act against those inciting the country over the “Allah” socks controversy and related matters.

“I don’t care what position you are in or what party you are in, so do not dispute us if stern action is taken, especially if it touches on 3R,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on Penang’s development with Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in Komtar today.

Anwar was asked to comment on Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh claiming he was arrested in Sabah earlier today.

Advertisement

The PM disputed this, and said the Umno Youth chief was only called in for questioning rather than arrested.

Dr Akmal has been leading boycott calls against local convenience store chain KK Super Mart, over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” embroidered on them.

Anwar said it is important for the people to understand that issues such as the socks controversy are serious for the Muslims.

Advertisement

“These issues, we investigate, arrest and charge; it is straightforward,” he said.

“But don’t use these issues or any other issues to instigate others, that is important,” he added.

He said there will be zero tolerance for those creating unrest on grounds of race, religion, and royalty — the so-called “3R” topics.

“We must defend the country’s institutions and the principles of the constitution, this includes the rights of the Muslims and non-Muslims,” he said.