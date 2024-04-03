KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Dewan Negara today passed the Cyber Security Bill 2024.

The Bill was unanimously passed after the third reading by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

The aim of the Bill is to enhance the nation’s cyber security through compliance with specific measures, standards, and processes in managing cyber security threats.

Earlier, Gobind, when winding up debate, said the implementation of the Bill could help the government ensure the viability and efficiency of the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) in handling cyber security incidents.

Advertisement

He said the Bill was crucial as the CNII sector encompassed government, banking and finance, transportation, defence and national security, as well as information, communication, and digital sectors, which are typically targeted in cyber attacks to cripple the government.

Also listed are healthcare service, water supply and waste management, energy, agriculture and farming, industry and trade, as well as science, technology, and innovation sectors.

“These are sectors that we see as very important and if there are cyber threats, if successful, can have a very detrimental effect on the country.

Advertisement

“So, it is necessary for us to see how to establish a law so that we can take steps to ensure that these CNII entities are vigilant, understand the risks, and know how to take countermeasures,” he said.

Gobind added that the Bill would adopt a risk-based approach and determine protective controls against any technology that would be used in the future.

“Indeed, blockchain technology has the ability to authenticate records, data, and transactions, but there are cyber security threats in that technology. So we have to be careful,” he said.

The Bill was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on March 27.

The Senate sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama