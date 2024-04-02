KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes that Islamic organisations in Malaysia will continue to play a central role in driving efforts to educate the people and foster unity in the country’s plural society.

Anwar conveyed his hope in a post on his official Facebook page after receiving a courtesy call from the leadership of Wadah Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (Wadah) yesterday, led by its president Datuk Ahmad Azam Abdul Rahman.

The prime minister said that the meeting revolved around the challenges confronting the dakwah movement, Islamic thought and the role of non-governmental organisations in addressing Muslim issues on the international stage.

In a separate posting, Anwar made a donation to Che Gayah, the wife of Fuad Yaacob, the chairman of the Malaysian Padi Farmers Brotherhood Organisation (PeSAWAH), who died on March 23.

The donation was delivered by Anwar’s political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who visited Che Gayah yesterday.

“I pray for his soul to be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,” said Anwar.

Fuad was known for his unwavering dedication to advocating for the rights of rice farmers, regardless of their backgrounds, and for boldly speaking out against every difficulty faced by the community. — Bernama