PUTRAJAYA, April 2 — The Health Ministry (MOH) will propose to the Cabinet to expedite amendments to the Medical Act 1971 (Act 50) to enable trainees who have successfully completed the Parallel Pathway programme to register as specialists.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said this was to address the shortage of medical specialists serving in government health facilities in the country.

“MOH will propose to the Cabinet to expedite amendments to Act 50 no later than the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament in June this year, for prompt enforcement,” he said in a statement today.

He expressed the ministry’s hope for full cooperation from all quarters for the benefit of all stakeholders, particularly trainees of the Parallel Pathway programme, as the public relies on their services.

Advertisement

“MOH assures that the efficiency and effectiveness of the public health service delivery to the community will continue to be enhanced under the Malaysia Madani concept,” he said.

Dzulkefly said that pending the Cabinet’s decision on the act, the ministry would strengthen specialist training through postgraduate programmes in the country to further enhance local capacity building.

Additionally, he noted that during discussions with Irish Ambassador to Malaysia Orla Tunney and Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Malaysia David Wallace, mutual agreements were reached to sustain and strengthen existing cooperation between MOH and the involved institutions. — Bernama

Advertisement