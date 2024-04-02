KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will ensure that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s decree will be fully implemented with responsibility and integrity, said Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The MACC chief commissioner said the commission would treat corruption as the country’s main enemy, following the King’s decree.

“The public who are free from corruption are the yardstick and core to the integrity and stability of the country,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged Malaysians, especially the entire government machinery, to support the MACC’s efforts towards this end.

Yesterday, it was reported that Sultan Ibrahim presented honey to Azam to symbolise the end of the monarch’s honeymoon period.

The gift was also accompanied by the King’s order to Azam to fight corruption in the country to its core.

