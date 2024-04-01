KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim today presented honey to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki to symbolise the end of monarch’s honeymoon period.

The gift was also accompanied by an order to Azam Baki from the Sultan Ibrahim to fight corruption in the country to its core.

“As I have stressed before, My honeymoon is over, now go catch the bees,” he said this in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Sultan Ibrahim also reaffirmed that fighting the threat of corruption as the country’s number one enemy is one of the main focuses under his governance.

Earlier, Azam Baki was granted an audience with Sultan Ibrahim at the Istana Negara here and the physical meeting between the two lasted for almost 30 minutes.

In the meeting, Azam Baki also presented the latest developments of the enforcement agency to Sultan Ibrahim.

Last month, Sultan Ibrahim announced that he will be implementing his true style of ruling after the end of his “honeymoon” period.

Before ascending to the throne, Sultan Ibrahim also warned that he would come down hard on corruption, saying that he would “hunt all the corrupt people”.