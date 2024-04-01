PADANG BESAR, April 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government’s move to implement targeted subsidies is aimed at ensuring that the benefits are truly enjoyed by 80 to 85 per cent of the population.

He said the move also aims to prevent the wealthy and the estimated 3.5 million foreigners in the country from benefiting from subsidies.

“We give petrol subsidies and who benefits now? Yes, the Malaysian people ... even 3.5 million or nearly four million foreigners also get petrol subsidies because we give subsidies to everyone.

“The richest people in our country also get petrol subsidies, so we need to find a way to use what is called subsidy targeting so that the benefits of the subsidy are directly returned to 80 to 85 per cent of the population,” he said in his speech at the Perlis-level Madani breaking of fast ceremony at Felda Chuping here today.

He said the same measures are being implemented by the government involving electricity tariffs, where the increase in tariffs only affects 15 per cent of the people, who are high-income earners.

In addition, the prime minister said the increase in electricity tariffs also only affects companies and factories, while the majority of the population does not face the tariff hike.

Anwar said that for diesel, subsidy targeting is aimed at stopping the leakages and smuggling that have been occurring for so long and causing losses of tens of billions every year.

“That’s why I say, subsidy targeting means raising prices for the top 15 per cent of income earners and foreigners but does not burden the people.

“If we make any changes related to diesel, we must ensure that public services, Felda lorries, fishermen, school buses and government departments do not incur diesel increases,” he said.

Anwar said the government is ready to listen to views and criticisms regarding subsidy targeting and emphasised the importance of increasing the country’s revenue.

Also present were Perl is Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek. — Bernama