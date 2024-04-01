PADANG BESAR, April 1 — The government has decided for its institutions such as the military, police, schools, hostels and hospitals to use imported white rice from today to enable the people to obtain local rice.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the people can get sufficient supply of local rice if these institutions use imported white rice instead of the local variety.

“I have informed the secretary-general (Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security) to find a way to ensure that the local rice mills send supplies at least to Fama (Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority) and LPP (Farmers’ Organisation Authority) offices so that it reaches the people, but is local rice enough? It’s insufficient because its production is limited.

“How can we further help the people get cheaper goods, so the government starting today, April 1, has decided that all (rice) needs in the military, police, schools, hostels, hospitals will use imported rice so that local cheap rice can be purchased by the people...thus easing their burden,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the Perlis-level Madani Breaking of Fast Ceremony at Masjid Nurul Huda Felda Chuping near here today. Also present was Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli. — Bernama

