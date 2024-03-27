GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will be increasing the distribution capacity of local white rice (BPT) from 1,800 tonnes to 2,500 tonnes a month from next month to meet the demand of the people.

Its director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri said it is on the instruction of the National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol) recently for Fama to raise further the distribution of rice.

“Earlier Fama distributed 1,800 tonnes or 180,000 bags of 10-kilogramme rice each month and starting next month, Fama will be distributing 2,500 tonnes or 250,000 bags of rice through our outlets such such as Agro Bazar, Pusat Jualan Agro Madani and Fama operation centres.

“In terms of price, it still remains at RM26 for each 10kg bag of rice because the price is controlled and we also limit one bag to each customer so that others can also buy the rice,” he said.

He told reporters after attending the Opening Ceremony of Agrofiesta Aidilfitri 2024 here today, which was officiated by the state Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol.

Abdul Rashid said Fama is one of the agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) that is mobilised to supply sufficient local rice for local residents.

In another development, he said Fama would increase the supply of onions from China following India’s decision to continue banning the export of the item.

He said the move was to meet the demand of onion in the country while ensuring that the selling price of the vegetable was under control.

Regarding the supply of goods in conjunction with next month’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, Abdul Rashid said Fama always ensures that all basic goods such as chicken and meat are adequately supplied ahead of the festival.

According to him, at the moment the supply of basic goods is stable and the prices offered are also reasonable even though there is an increase in the prices of some goods. — Bernama