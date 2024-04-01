KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — About 8,000 civil servants in Pahang will receive a special Aidilfitri assistance of RM1,000 each.

This was announced by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail during the ‘Moh Balik Beraya ke Pahang’ voucher handover ceremony here last night.

“I will inform the state secretary (Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob), certainly (it will be distributed) before Hari Raya,” he told reporters after the ceremony.

Earlier in his speech, Wan Rosdy said the state government had allocated RM100 million through the Bantuan Prihatin Pahang from 2020 until the end of last year.

Among the aid distributed through this initiative are RM300 for babies born in Pahang, RM100 for Year One pupils, RM300 for first-time married couples and RM750 for each haj pilgrim.

“Besides that, this year, the state government has agreed to establish Tabung Prihatin Pahang with an allocation of RM5 million, which is a new initiative to assist the B40 group in obtaining the necessary emergency aid to sustain their livelihood,” he said.

On tonight’s programme, which is held for the first time, Wan Rosdy said the state government plans to continue the initiative next year due to the overwhelming response from out-of-state Pahang folk.

He said that for the first edition of the programme, 5,000 Pahang natives would receive a RM50 petrol voucher involving an allocation of RM250,000.

“The total number of applicants for the aid until March 24 is 22,000,” he said, adding that the majority of the applicants are those living in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

He said the programme gives Pahang residents living out of state an opportunity to strengthen ties with state leaders. — Bernama