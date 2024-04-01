PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — The number of dengue fever cases in the 12th Epidemiology Week from March 17 to 23, increased to 3,041, compared to 2,905 in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said four deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported during the week.

“The cumulative number of dengue fever cases so far is 41,565 cases compared to 26,222 cases for the same period last year.

“A total of 28 deaths due to dengue complications were also reported compared to 17 deaths during the corresponding period in 2023,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the number of reported hotspot localities in EW12 was 141 compared to 161 in the previous week.

Of the total, 118 localities were in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (13), Penang (six), Perak (two) and one each in Negeri Sembilan and Johor.

Regarding chikungunya, Dr Muhammad Radzi said a total of four cases were recorded, making the cumulative number to date 13 cases.

As for Zika surveillance, he said a total of 568 blood samples and one urine sample had been screened and the results were all negative. — Bernama