LABUAN, March 31 — The Federal Territories Department has set up three task forces to revitalise Labuan’s economy, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

The task forces, focused on tourism development, the construction of the Labuan-Menumbok bridge, and enhancing trans-shipment activities, are poised to be game-changers for Labuan’s economic landscape, she added.

“Led by my department’s director-general and deputy director, and comprising stakeholders, these task forces have already convened their inaugural meetings.

“We are committed to implementing actionable strategies promptly, while major initiatives such as the Labuan-Menumbok bridge will be brought to the attention of the Prime Minister,” she said at a press conference after a briefing on Labuan Liberty Port by its operator Megah Port Management Sdn Bhd here today.

She expressed optimism about Labuan’s future, noting frequent visits by cabinet ministers, including two deputy prime ministers, which augured well for the island’s prospects.

Highlighting the importance of trans-shipment activities, Dr Zaliha affirmed the task force would delve into technical details and policy improvements, with plans to engage the Transport Ministry.

“In discussions with Transport Minister Anthony Loke, efforts to enhance connectivity through increased flights to and from Labuan were underscored,” she said, while the Public Works Ministry would lead a technical study on the proposed Labuan-Menumbok bridge.

She also affirmed the commitment to elevate Labuan’s tourism sector, citing ongoing enhancements to the Labuan International Sea Challenge (LISC), a signature tourism event.

Dr Zaliha also welcomed the development of a 5MWac Solar Power Energy Farm at Tanjung Kubong by Sabah Energy Corporation (SEC), emphasising its contribution to augment the island’s power capacity.

“As Labuan embarks on this transformative journey, these task forces signify a concerted effort to unlock its economic potential and position it as a vibrant economic hub,” she said. — Bernama