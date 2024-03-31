KUCHING, March 31 — The Sarawak police have acknowledged receiving a report concerning the purported defamation case involving Education Minister Fahdlina Sidek, which has been circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Sarawak Commissioner, Datuk Mancha Ata, when contacted by Bernama today, confirmed that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Yesterday, misleading accusations and quotes taken out of context regarding the use of the term ‘kafir’ about the minister were circulated widely in the form of posters and videos.

Based on Fahdlina’s Facebook post, it was revealed that an individual identified as Muhammad Rifaat Razman and the JKKK Fan Club had allegedly circulated her image along with the statement: ‘Kafir pun saya haramkan di rumah. Saya tak ajar anak saya sebut kafir’ (‘I forbid infidels in my house. I don’t teach my children to use the word ‘infidel’), resulting in its viral spread.

She emphasised that such actions could incite hatred and baseless accusations, and even pose a threat to her safety online.

“Police reports have been lodged, as a safety precaution, on the advice of the legal team. All evidence from posts, comments, and private messages on various social media platforms is being collected, and legal action will be taken.

“Some may have acted intentionally, while others in haste out of ignorance,” she said in a Facebook post. — Bernama