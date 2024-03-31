KUANTAN, March 31 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed unhappiness and disappointment on a report of a news portal titled ‘Sultan Pahang beri amaran terhadap amalan bawaan Pas’ (Pahang Sultan warns against the practice of Pas) which was published on Friday.

Comptroller Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Datuk Yahya said His Highness said the report was slanderous and could have negative implications that could lead to an atmosphere of disharmony in the community.

“His Highness insisted that his decree during the Maran District Development Briefing session at the Chenor Agricultural Academy, Maran was not what was reported by the news portal.

“His Highness’s statement was not directed at any political party and was general in nature. It serves the purpose of reminding that the mosque, which is a place of worship for Muslims, should always be kept clean,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

He said he reminded all media practitioners, whether print media or electronic media, to check and peruse each news before making interpretations that could deviate or stray from the true meaning.

“Journalistic ethics must be adhered to at all times,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement