KOTA BARU, March 31 — The National Registration Department (NRD) received 93,455 applications under the ‘Menyemai Kasih Rakyat’ (Mekar) programme through 5,273 outreach programmes from 2020 until March 15 this year.

Its director-general, Badrul Hisham Alias, said this programme is a proactive approach by NRD to ensure that every eligible resident in the country has valid identification documents, thus enabling them to enjoy various facilities offered by the government.

He said that NRD is committed to conducting outreach programmes to provide direct services to the community, regardless of background, age or geographical factors.

“The three states with the highest number of applications are (Federal Territory of) Putrajaya, Perak and Selangor,” he told reporters after the Mekar’ Santunan Kasih Warga Emas’ programme at Rumah Seri Kenangan, Pengkalan Chepa, here today.

Elaborating, Badrul Hisham said that NRD never excludes the Orang Asli community in obtaining identity cards and birth certificates.

“We will do our best to go to Orang Asli settlements and ensure that applications for identity cards and birth registrations are made for them.

“However, NRD needs to consider several factors before entering their areas, such as weather and distance,” he said.

Earlier, Badrul Hisham handed over identity documents to two disabled individuals, namely Muhammad Ruslan Ali, 62, in Tumpat, and Ahmad Hariz Rosli, 12, in Kubang Kerian. — Bernama