JOHOR BARU, March 31 — The state government and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) held a detailed discussion on the direction in promoting Visit Johor Year 2026.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said a total of RM67.6 million had been allocated for the improvement of infrastructure and the organisation of international tourism events, through Johor Budget 2024.

He said various efforts and plans are being actively implemented in order to realise the target of 12 million domestic and international tourists in conjunction with the Visit Johor Year 2026, is achieved.

“Hopefully the collaboration between the state government and Motac and related agencies can make Johor a major tourism destination in the country. God willing,” he said through a post on his Facebook page today.

At the same time, Onn Hafiz also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Motac for choosing Forest City, Gelang Patah, near here as the venue for organising the Asean Tourism Forum which will be held on January 19 to 25 2025.

“The prestigious event involving all Asean tourism ministers plus the presence of China was discussed during a meeting with the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, in conjunction with his team’s working visit to Johor,” he said.

Also present at the meeting was State Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K.Raven Kumar and Motac secretary-general Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman. — Bernama

