KOTA BARU, March 30 — Kelantan police confiscated branded untaxed cigarettes in a house in Kampung Kelar in Pasir Mas worth RM348,816 yesterday.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed said police raided the house at 7.05am after observing the site for an hour.

He said when the house was raided it was not locked and was unoccupied, while an inspection in the back room next to the kitchen, police found boxes of cigarettes without Customs duty-paid approval.

“Among the cigarettes seized are 200 cartons of John Black, 27 cartons of RE, 25 cartons of Tex Hijau, 20 cartons of Gudang Garam as well as 18 cartons of Kiara brand cigarettes.

“So far, the suspect in this case has been identified and efforts to track him down are underway,” he said in a statement today.

Kama Azural said the case was investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

“The public has been urged to contact the Pasir Mas district police headquarters at 09-7932222 or any nearby police station on any information about smuggling activities,” he said. — Bernama

