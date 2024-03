KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended his greetings on Good Friday and Easter Sunday to all Christians.

In his posts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), Anwar said Easter is a significant day for Christians.

“On this occasion, I wish for love and happiness to continue to thrive, and for peace to be strengthened,” he said.

Good Friday is celebrated today while Easter falls on Sunday. — Bernama

