HULU SELANGOR, April 27 — The Selangor government, via several subsidiaries including the Selangor Menteri Besar (Incorporation) or MBI has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with several technology companies in Germany in an effort to further develop the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the MoU involving tech companies such as Siemens, KNX, and Mendix was signed during his recent visit with a delegation to Germany to participate in the Hannover Messe, a technology forum and trade fair.

“This will provide an opportunity to increase human resources in our state in addition to adding high-value investments that are able to bring job opportunities to all people in Selangor,” he said.

He said this while speaking at the ‘Riuh Raya #KitaSelangor 2024’ programme here tonight.

In the meantime, Amirudin also said Selangor is open to being a ‘home’ and an ‘umbrella’ to all people in the country who immigrate to the state in the spirit of togetherness and unity. — Bernama

