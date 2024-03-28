PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today broke fast with nearly 10,000 people at Dataran Putra here, in conjunction with the Nuzul Al-Quran holiday.

Accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Anwar arrived at the venue at 6.57pm for the Majlis Iftar Madani (MIM) breaking of fast event organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim and Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy were in attendance.

Also present, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

At the event, Anwar witnessed the presentation of contributions from the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) (RM50,000), Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) (RM50,000) and the Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ) (RM10,000) to three representatives on behalf of the asnaf group in the Federal Territories.

After breaking the fast, Anwar performed Maghrib prayers at Putra Mosque with the congregation, led by the mosque’s senior deputy director, Abdul Karim Zakaria.

MIM was co-organised by Jakim and the Putrajaya Corporation as well as 14 religious agencies and other strategic partners, including LHDN, TNB, PPZ and Jakim’s Corporate Dakwah Secretariat, where 10,000 food packs and bubur lambuk were distributed to the public.

It was held to foster camaraderie and togetherness among the people by sharing blessings and providing a platform for government agencies and the prime minister to reach out to people from all layers of society while nurturing compassion and unity.

The programme’s concept aligns with the Malaysia Madani initiative, emphasising mutual respect, courtesy and solidarity. — Bernama