PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged Malaysians to focus on work and not holidays, when asked if April 12 will be declared a public holiday,

When asked by the media outside Masjid Putra here, Anwar jokingly said that reporters should have more passion for their job.

“We must have passion for work, here you guys asking about holidays instead,” he replied shortly.

The Hari Raya Aidilfitri two-day holiday is expected to fall on April 10 and 11, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday April 12 is the sole working day before the weekend.

Anwar was attending the Majlis Iftar Madani, organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) where they prepared around 10,000 meals for the public to break fast.

Also in attendance were Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim as well as Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

