SHAH ALAM, March 29 ― National Journalism Laureate for 2014, Datuk Ahmad Rejal Arbee Mohamed Isa Arbee, who died at the age of 83 early this morning, was laid to rest at the Section 21 Muslim Cemetery here at 11am.

Advertisement

Nearly 200 family members and friends were present to pay their last respects to Ahmad Rejal.

Earlier, Ahmad Rejal's remains were brought to Section 7 Mosque for the funeral prayer, which was performed by about 200 congregants.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Rejal's son Rejaie Arbee said his father died at 2.10am at Shah Alam Hospital due to old age.

Advertisement

He said Ahmad Rejal was admitted to the hospital last Friday due to a lung infection.

National Journalism Laureate for 2014 Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar, Media Prima Berhad Television Networks group editor of news and current affairs Kamaruddin Mape and former editor-in-chief of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab were among those who paid their last respects.

In the meantime, Bernama management, led by its Chief Executive Officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) Nasriah Darus, deputy editor-in-chief (Economic News Services) Azlina Aziz and head of TV Nor Hamzeela Md Hambali paid a visit to Ahmad Rejal's family at his residence here.

Advertisement

Ahmad Rejal was the former editor-in-chief of Bernama and former group editor of Berita Harian.

He joined Bernama as a senior editor in 1969 before being deployed to Jakarta, Indonesia as the agency’s first overseas correspondent in 1973.

Ahmad Rejal was The Sun editor-in-chief from 1996 until 1997 before joining Berita Harian as group editor from July 1998 until July 2003.

He was among the earliest media practitioners to explore the concept of bilingual media and was part of the founding team of Bernama. ― Bernama