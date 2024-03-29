KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A total of 29 areas in the Peninsula recorded a level one heatwave alert as of 4.30 this afternoon, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia, in a hot weather status update on its Facebook account, said that the affected areas are throughout Perlis; Baling, Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Langkawi Island, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Kuala Muda and Sik in Kedah and Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar in Perak.

Also listed is Sepang in Selangor; Jelebu, Seremban, Jempol, Rembau, Tampin (Negeri Sembilan); Alor Gajah and Jasin (Melaka); Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang and Segamat (Johor); Bera, Maran, Raub and Temerloh (Pahang) and Jeli (Kelantan), while in Sabah it involves Keningau and in Sarawak, only Mukah is affected.

A level one heatwave alert refers to a daily maximum temperature of 35° to 37°Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

MetMalaysia previously said that the hot and dry weather conditions in most areas throughout the country are due to Malaysia being in the final phase of the northeast monsoon (MTL).

However, the weather conditions are expected to gradually improve by the middle of next month following the start of the monsoon transition phase today and will continue until May.

During this period, various regions of the country are expected to receive weak winds from multiple directions which are conducive to the occurrence of thunderstorms, typically accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds over a short duration. The weather conditions have the potential to cause flash floods. — Bernama

