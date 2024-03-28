KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The remaining raw water storage reserves in four dams in Johor, Penang and Kedah showed a decrease to critical levels due to the hot weather, as of yesterday.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the dams involved are the West Sembrong Dam in Johor which is now at a 31.65 per cent level; Air Itam Dam in Penang (35 per cent); and Kedah’s BS Padang Saga Dam (39.67 per cent) and Malut Dam (39.90 per cent).

Nadma, quoting the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS), said the water storage reserves at the Muda Dam in Kedah is at the warning level at 41 per cent.

“Three more dams are showing the water storage reserves are at the alert level. These dams are the Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis (56.25 per cent), Bekok Dam in Johor (68.58 per cent) and Teluk Bahang Dam in Penang (69 per cent),” said Nadma in a brief report on today’s hot weather status.

Apart from this, it said on March 25, the JPS issued a drought forecast for three river basins, namely the Sungai Muda, Kedah, Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Melaka.

Nadma said this situation may cause water supply disruption problems in the Sik district, Kedah; Pasir Mas, Machang, Tanah Merah and Kota Baru (Kelantan) as well as Alor Gajah (Melaka).

Regarding the hot weather status, Nadma said the Level-2 hot weather (heatwave) warning was recorded in Perlis from March 25 to 27; Hulu Perak district (Perak) from March 26 to 27; Kota Setar district and Pokok Sena (Kedah) on March 27; and the Beaufort district in Sabah on March 25.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department previously stated that the transitional monsoon phase is expected to begin tomorrow (March 29) and continue till May which marks the end of the north-east monsoon 2023/24.

With the beginning of the monsoon transition phase, the prevailing hot and dry weather conditions in most places across the country are expected to gradually recover by mid-April. — Bernama