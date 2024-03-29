KUANTAN, March 29 — The water level in Sungai Pahang, which is said to be dropping due to the hot weather conditions caused by the El Nino phenomenon, is not yet at a critical point, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

However, he assured that the state government was closely monitoring the situation and was ready to implement several measures if it worsened.

“In the current hot weather conditions, it is expected that the water level in Sungai Pahang will drop.

“We’re hopeful and praying for rain to raise the water level...but so far, it hasn’t reached a critical stage,” he told reporters after announcing this year’s dividend rate for Koperasi Serbausaha Makmur Berhad (Kosma) members here today.

Yesterday, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, flew over Sungai Pahang to inspect areas of the river reportedly drying up and decreed for special prayers for rain to be held at all mosques and surau in the state.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department website, Rompin, Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran, Bera and Raub recorded Level 1 alert-level hot weather as of 4.30 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said that KOSMA will distribute farm unit profits of RM4,500 per unit to over 1,400 members, totaling RM21.4 million that will be credited to their bank accounts beginning today.

According to him, the net profit available for distribution as farm unit profits to KOSMA members decreased by 41.45 per cent, from RM34.9 million in 2022 to RM21.4 million last year. — Bernama