KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Muslims to optimise opportunities available during Ramadan to analyse and interpret the Quran, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Muslims are called upon to read the Quran more during Ramadan, he said, adding that, it should not stop at that.

While reading, reciting and memorising the Quran carry abundant rewards, he said, it is important to also take the time to reflect on the words of Allah through “Tadabbur” (understanding the meanings and contemplating relevance to life) of the Quran which is loaded with moral and universal humanity messages.

“Understanding the message of the Qur'an should be emphasised more because the Quran lives, speaks and serves as a guide to life and beyond. Ibrah (teachings) that emanate from the word of Allah are not specifically intended for believers, rather it is a guide for all mankind.

“Every mauduk (title) of the debate, story and history, whether it is about the al-Kahfi youths or Prophet Yusuf AS, all of them are loaded with the spirit of struggle and profound advice. Committing to each verse is like grasping the light of a torch that highlights events and illuminates the way forward,” he said in a post on Facebook in conjunction with today's Nuzul al-Quran celebration.

Anwar said that appreciating the message in the Quran will educate Muslims to be pious, noble, fair and moderate in all matters.

“Even though in the end we only managed to sip a drop of water from the vast ocean of the wisdom of the Quran, Allah SWT never spares His servants and that is enough to pay off an important part of our lives as human beings in this ark of life.

“May our companionship with the Qur'an become a guiding light and a shield in the afterlife. Happy commemoration of the Nuzul al-Quran event,” he said. ― Bernama