KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Works Ministry (KKR) has, through the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), taken proactive measures to minimise congestion on highways and smoothen traffic flow in preparation for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the government is very concerned about the traffic congestion during festive seasons, particularly on the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

He said some of the steps to ease traffic jams on the highways included stopping maintenance works and the activation of the Smart Lanes, including the provision of the MyPLUS-TTA digital application by the concessionaires.

“Maintenance works involving the closure of lanes will be temporarily halted during the festive holiday period from April 1-17. Only emergency work will be permitted, if necessary.

“In addition, Smart Lanes will be activated at certain locations to ensure smoother traffic flows, in line with the views and comments provided by road users during the Chinese New Year holiday period (in February),” he said when winding up the motion of thanks for the Royal address at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Nanta said upgrading works like the installation of new signboards will be completed no later than April 7.

He said that road marking works to add lanes at specific locations on the PLUS highways have also been carried out to increase existing capacity.

“We will also open many toll transaction lanes, including implementing layered toll collection at toll plazas, besides ensuring that patrol teams and cranes or tow trucks are on standby at accident-prone spots,” he said.

The ministry, he said, will disseminate traffic information to highway users through the use of electronic signboards and collaboration with major radio and television channels.

“To address the congestion at the Gombak Toll Plaza on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, the toll collection lanes will be rearranged to facilitate payment processes during the Aidilfitri holidays,” he said. — Bernama