KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, described the unity of multiracial Malaysia as the most meaningful gift for him in conjunction with the Sultan of Johor’s official birthday today.

His Majesty posted on his official Facebook account today that the harmony and spirit displayed by the people, regardless of race and religion was most vital for the country’s stability.

“In conjunction with the Official Birthday, I received cakes, fruits and flowers as gifts. I would like to convey my thanks for all the gifts received.

“Yet, the most meaningful gift for me is the unity among races, as it is the key to the country’s prosperity,” the King said, adding that in Johor, he always stressed on the Bangsa Johor concept that has been a longstanding practice in uniting people of various races.

“The concept of Bangsa Johor is a fine example, and the pillar of unity in society,” His Majesty posted.

Sultan Ibrahim also touched on the role of the Royal Johor Foundations that were active in assisting the multiracial people in the state.

“Not forgetting also, the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation, which has channelled various donations continuously to reduce the burden of those in need,” the King said.

His Majesty also said that donations to the Royal Johor Foundations and other such organisations in the state were very much welcomed to help the poor. — Bernama