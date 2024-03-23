KUANTAN, March 23 — Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim coincidentally crossed paths at the Mahkota Square Ramadan Bazaar here today.

Accompanied by his wife, Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Al-Sultan Abdullah met Anwar at the bazaar entrance and exit around 6.35 pm as they both sought food for breaking fast.

Anwar, who was casually exploring the bazaar, exchanged greetings and engaged in a brief conversation with the royal couple before bidding farewell.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived at the bazaar at about 6.20 pm, accompanied by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other state officials.

Dressed in traditional Malay attire, Anwar was seen interacting with traders and visitors, offering well wishes and posing for photographs with them.

Following the bazaar visit, the prime minister is slated to break his fast at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Mosque in Indera Mahkota.

As part of his visit to the state, Anwar had an audience with the Pahang Ruler at Istana Abdulaziz earlier this evening. — Bernama